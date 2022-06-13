BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin addressed the Fifth United States Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision allowing state lawmakers to proceed with a planned special session to redraw distinct maps.

In a statement, the Secretary of State said:

“We have received the decision by a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifting the stay of

Judge Shelly Dick’s preliminary injunction, and we are determining our next course of action. While I strongly

disagree with the panel’s ruling, as Secretary of State, I am obligated to comply with federal and state law, including Judge Dick’s injunction as long as it remains in effect,” said Ardoin. “I also remain committed that my office will do everything in our power to administer fair and equitable elections for all Louisiana voters in 2022.”

A decision in a federal appeals court placed the session on hold, a decision Republican lawmakers found favorable. With Sunday’s ruling, the session will proceed as scheduled.

Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special, six-day session to address the redistricting issue, which will begin Wednesday.