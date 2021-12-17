La. Supreme Court suspends Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet as investigation begins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has officially opened an investigation into a racial slur-filled video involving Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet and has put her on suspension.

In an order signed Thursday, Dec. 16, the court has officially placed her on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Odinet had requested a leave of absence without pay, though the court order states she is “disqualified from exercising judicial functions, without salary, during the pendency of further proceedings…”

There is no public recall mechanism for judges in Louisiana. Only the La. Supreme Court can remove a judge from the bench.

The order also included a dissent from 5th District Associate Judge Jefferson D. Hughes, III, who stated: