Lafayette deacon on leave after allegations of child sexual abuse surface

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Diocese of Lafayette has placed a Lafayette deacon on administrative leave after child sexual abuse allegations surfaced about him.

Deacon Albert George Alexander of Lafayette’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist has been accused of sexual abuse from a “period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon,” according to Diocese of Lafayette Director of Communications Blue Rolfes. Alexander is in the middle of a five-year term at the cathedral.

“The Diocese is unaware of any allegations associated with Deacon Alexander’s ministry as a deacon,” said Rolfes in a press release. “Further, the Diocese has reported the allegation to law enforcement authorities. The Diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and we urge anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese.”

The diocese declined to issue any further comments about Alexander or any investigations related to him.

According to prior diocese press releases, Alexander was permanently ordained as deacon on May 23, 2020.

We have reached out to local law enforcement agencies to discover the status of any investigation into the sexual abuse allegations, but we have not yet received confirmation of any criminal investigation or related charges. We will update this post should further information become available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: It should be noted there is a pastor in Jeanerette with a similar name as the deacon mentioned in this story. The diocese has stressed to News 10 that Rev. Alexander Albert of Jeanerette’s St. John the Evangelist Church has no relation to Deacon Albert George Alexander of Lafayette’s St. John the Evangelist Cathedral and is not under investigation.