Lafayette mother charged with negligent homicide after son’s death

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The 75-year-old mother of a Scott man who died June 17 after suffering a massive stroke has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with his death.

In addition, the victim’s 50-year-old girlfriend was also charged with negligent homicide, a press release states.

According to Police Chief Chad Leger, an investigation began when the family of 40-year-old Michael Hebert contacted police saying that his death seemed suspicious.

An investigation found that 5-days prior to Hebert’s death, when he began to fill ill, Barton contacted the victims mother to come over and help; however over the next several days his health deteriorated and he became comatose and unresponsive.

He did not get medical care for several days, Leger said, until a neighbor called 911 after going to the home and seeing his condition.

Barton was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and theft by shoplifting.

She has a bond of 52,500.

Hornbuckle was also arrested and charged with negligent homicide, possession of schedule II, 2 counts of

possession of a legend drug without prescription, possession of schedule IV, and distribution of imitation CDS.

Her bond was set at $55,000.

A warrant, Leger said, has been issued for Kelly Keeling for negligent homicide in connection with the incident.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Scott Police at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.