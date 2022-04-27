LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A school bus-involved crash in Lafayette Parish has left one person dead.

According to State Police, it happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on La. 98 west of La. 93. (West Gloria Switch Road)

Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said on scene, troopers located the driver of a pick-up truck deceased inside his vehicle following a head on collision.

He said multiple children on the bus had to be transported to a local hospital, “to get checked out,” but says none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

So far, the deceased has not been identified.

This is a developing story. We will update as the information comes to us.