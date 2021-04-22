Latest on Seacor Power search: Father of missing crewmember gives desperate, tearful plea

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) — The father of missing Seacor Power crewmember Dylan Daspit appeared on a Facebook Live video this morning, giving a desperate plea for help.

The video, which was broadcast live this morning on the Facebook of Swamp People’s cast member Ronnie Adams, saw a tearful Scott Daspit calling for additional resources in the search for his son and the additional six other missing crewmembers.

Scott Daspit praised Seacor for their work in the search for the missing crewmembers but had harsher words for the U.S. Coast Guard and Talos Energy, the company the Seacor Power was contracted to work for when the ship capsized.

“No one in [Talos’] operating company has the compassion to come down here and visit with us,” said Scott Daspit. “Nor did they think about trying to help us with seaplanes … The people that work offshore that have been giving us the best information.”

Scott Daspit said search and rescue teams were about to take to the air once again today to continue the hunt for survivors. He asked people to pray for a miracle.

Adams and Scott Daspit asked people to donate to the United Cajun Navy to help fund continued operations.