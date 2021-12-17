LDH: 31 additional Omicron cases identified, bringing total to 124

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports 31 additional Omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 124.

LDH said none of these new cases have required hospitalization.

LDH Omicron case breakdown by region:

Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 94 – 56 probable; 38 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 14- 11 probable; 3 confirmed

Region 3 (South Central): 1 confirmed

Region 4 (Acadiana): 3- 2 probable; 1 confirmed

Region 5 (Southwest): 1 probable

Region 6 (Central): 1 probable

Region 7 (Northwest): 6 – 1 probable; 5 confirmed

Region 9 (Northshore): 4 – 2 probable; 2 confirmed

Outbreaks and cases have been found in school settings such as universities, K-12 schools and nursing homes, according to LDH.

“CDC estimates that the proportion of Omicron among circulating variants is currently 2.9% nationwide. Louisiana estimates that the proportion of Omicron among LA variants is 4.3% for the week ending December 4 (please note that these data are preliminary as more sequences for that time period will continue to be uploaded). We expect transmission of Omicron will increase,” said LDH in a news release.

The first Omicron case in Louisiana was reported by the state health department on Dec. 3.

“We feel very confident in saying that Omicron is now circulating throughout our state, and that the proportion of cases attributable to Omicron is likely to increase dramatically over the next few weeks,” said State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol.

