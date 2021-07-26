LDH: 7,592 new COVID-19 cases since Friday is not a backlog

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five days after reporting the third-highest single-day total for COVID-19 cases in the state, the Louisiana Department of Health is confirming some startling numbers.

The Louisiana Department of Health has recorded 7,592 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. That is the highest total number of new cases coming out of a weekend since shortly after vaccine availability began in December.

The new cases bring the total statewide to 520,435.

The LDH is stressing that these most recent numbers are not a backlog and community spread is to blame.

The vast majority of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread (97.3%) rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) July 26, 2021

The LDH also notes that Monday’s update also represents new cases reported among all age groups, with the largest shares among those 18 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, and 5 to 17.

Over the last five days, the state has also seen an increase of 377 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

There are now 1,221 patients hospitalized with COVID statewide as of Sunday (the latest data available), up 65 since Friday. In Northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations have risen 1y 17 since Friday to 119.

Of the 500 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Friday, more than half (252) were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 28,505 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo has risen to 770.

In Bossier Parish, another 130 cases have been reported to the state since Friday. Another 32 have been reported in De Soto Parish.

10,914 people have now died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, 1,615 of them in the Northwest region of the state.

As of Monday, a total of 1.7 million vaccine series had been completed in Louisiana and another 1.9 million initiated. Louisiana remains among one of the lowest-ranked among states for vaccination with just under 37 percent of its population fully innoculated against the coronavirus.

Vaccine hesitancy and the rapid spread of the delta variant of the virus helped push Louisiana to the top of the list among states with the highest number of new cases per capita last week, prompting Gov. John Bel Edward to update public health emergency orders as cases continue to surge.