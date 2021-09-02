LDH: 9 Hurricane Ida-related deaths confirmed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards says he has received word from FEMA that his request to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program to help provide temporary housing for thousands of Louisianans who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.

“I am extremely grateful to Pres. Biden and FEMA for activating the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program, which is going to bring much needed temporary housing for the survivors of Hurricane Ida,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement announcing the approval of the request. “Because of the storm’s extensive damage, thousands of our citizens are displaced and this program will provide them with critical short term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives. Housing was at a critical shortage before the storm and that problem has been exacerbated as a result of the widespread damage. I want to encourage everyone who needs assistance to apply immediately.”