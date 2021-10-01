LDH confirms eight child death from COVID in fourth surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Friday another child death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths during the fourth surge of the pandemic in Louisiana to eight.

In total, 17 children younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The LDH says the latest child was between the ages of zero and four, but the department does not release information about where in the state the children live or any additional information.

The latest child death was one of 39 new deaths statewide from COVID reported since Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 13,998.

“No parent should have to bury their child. We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

The LDH also reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases Friday. They say the vast majority (98.91%) of these cases are tied to community spread.

Hospitalizations continue to decline statewide, with 838 COVID patients in hospital beds statewide as of Thursday. Friday’s report includes cases among all age groups, according to LDH, with 28% of cases among children ages 17 and younger.

As of Thursday, there were 167 hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana’s Region 7, with 11 people on ventilators.

Of the 149 new cases reported Friday in Northwest Louisiana, 69 are in Caddo, bringing the total cases reported there to 38,375. A total of 919 deaths have been reported. Forty-one new cases were reported in Bossier Parish, bringing the total to 21,156. A total of 380 deaths have been reported from COVID in Bossier Parish.