LDH confirms seventh pediatric death from COVID-19 in Louisiana’s fourth surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says a seventh child has died from COVID-19 in the fourth surge of the pandemic in the state.

The latest death comes less than a week after the sixth pediatric death from the coronavirus was confirmed and brings the total number of children under the age of 18 to have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana to 16.

The child was between the ages of 12 and 17.

“Just five days ago, our hearts were heavy as we mourned the sixth child to lose their life to COVID-19 in this surge. Here we are once more, grieving as another promising young life ends too soon,” State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said in a statement. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to get the vaccine and wear a mask to protect ourselves and one another, including our children.”

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization.

Click here for information about how to get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana.

The LDH says no further information will be released on this death, which was among the 99 total deaths reported across the state Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 13,657.

The LDH reported 1,906 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline statewide from a peak of more than 3,000 in August to 1,221 as of Tuesday. Of those, 225 are on ventilators. Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana ticked up slightly over the weekend from 186 Sunday to 194 as of Tuesday.

Of the 225 new cases reported Tuesday in Northwest Louisiana, 89 were in Caddo Parish. While no new deaths were reported in Caddo, eight new deaths were reported in Bossier. New deaths were also reported in Claiborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, and Sabine.