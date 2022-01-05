LDH data: Caddo Parish among highest in COVID-19 incidence, positivity rates statewide

The latest LDH COVID-19 data show the positivity rate in Caddo Parish is 38.20 percent, which is a 173-percent increase over the previous week. (Source: Louisiana Department of Health)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is among those with the highest levels of COVID-19 incidence and percent positivity in the state, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The data show Caddo has an incidence rate of 1,441 COVID cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a rate of about 1,035 per 100,000 people statewide. A rate of 100 cases or more per 100,000 cases is considered high by the CDC.

The latest LDH COVID-19 data also show the positivity rate in Caddo Parish is 38.20 percent, which is a 173-percent increase over the previous week. The only parish with a higher positivity rate is St. Bernard Parish, with 38.40 percent.

“We’re having thousands of tests being done up here,” said LDH Region 7 Medical Director Martha Whyte. “So it’s not just sicker people getting tested.”

Dr. Whyte says it means there is a high degree of disease burden in the community.

“The only positive you can take out of that is that hopefully, that means we’re going to run through this in a couple of weeks, two or three weeks, and hopefully, we can start to see a peak as opposed to [in a] month or two.”

On top of that, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday that more than 90 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in the state are now the omicron variant, estimating that the proportion of Omicron cases in the state has increased from 88.5% to 90.2% for the week ending January 1, based on current data.

LDH reported 10,403 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total cases to 879,549 and deaths to 15,027.

The new cases were confirmed among 49,989 tests that have been reported to the state since Tuesday, making for a positivity rate of 20.81 percent. According to LDH, all but one of Louisiana’s 64 parishes are now at the highest levels for community risk of transmission – and the one remaining parish is only unclassified due to low test volume.

The LDH is also reporting 1,287 COVID hospitalizations statewide, with 48 patients on ventilators. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 198 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with seven on ventilators.

Of the 1,362 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday, 715 are in Caddo Parish and 358 are reported in Bossier Parish. There have only been three COVID-19 deaths reported in the entire nine-parish region since New Year’s Day, with one in Natchitoches on January 3 and two in De Soto Parish on January 4.

