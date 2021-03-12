LDH further loosens COVID-19 restrictions on visitation at Louisiana nursing homes

FILE – In this June 26, 2020, file photo Southern Pines nursing home resident Wayne Swint gets a birthday visit from his mother, Clemittee Swint, in Warner Robins, Ga. Nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones, and indoor visits may be allowed for all residents, the government said Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a step toward pre-pandemic normalcy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says indoor visits will now be allowed at nursing homes across the state, with some restrictions, effective immediately.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the LDH announced that it has instructed all nursing and adult residential care facilities to follow the guidance issued this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) further relaxing visitation policies in congregate facilities.

“Due to the federal vaccine rollout and lower COVID-19 positivity rates, CMS guidance allows facilities to safely expand visitation options during the pandemic,” the statement said.

“Since restrictions were initially relaxed last October, the visitation program has gone remarkably well. We thank Louisianan facilities for their good work in creating safe environments for our most vulnerable residents and are thrilled to expand visitation further,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer.

As of the most recent update March 10 from the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 53 active resident cases in the 48 Northwest Louisiana nursing homes reporting data to the state. Only three of those were newly confirmed and all three were in Caddo Parish, which has a total of 28 active cases.

Under the updated guidance, facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times for all residents, regardless of a resident’s or visitor’s vaccination status, except for:

Parishes where the positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated

Residents with confirmed COVID infections, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until after the isolation period, or

Residents in quarantine because they have been exposed to a positive case, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.

As of Wednesday, none of the nine parishes in NWLA had a positivity rate above ten percent.

The LDH says facilities should continue to practice COVID infection control procedures, including social distancing and conducting visits outdoors whenever possible, as this is the safest way to prevent the spread of COVID.

The State Health Officer’s orders can be viewed here and here.