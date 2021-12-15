LDH opens applications for youth ambassador program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health has opened applications for the Louisiana Teen Vax Campaign.

“Not only will Youth Ambassadors have an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations, but they’ll also gain key leadership skills that can be transferable and useful in school and career settings,” Kim Hood, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health said in a press release.

The Louisiana Teen Vax Campaign is for high school and middle school students between the ages of 12 and 17 who have an interest in leading the effort to improve vaccination rates among their age group and teach their peers about the importance of being vaccinated.

Louisiana high school and middle school students ages 12-17 can now help lead the effort to improve Louisiana’s #COVID19Vaccination rates by becoming a Youth Ambassador! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vuc8s0ErcF — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 15, 2021

Youth Ambassadors can create their own vaccine-related social media content, serve as an ambassador for the whole state, meet with healthcare professionals, learn myths vs. truths about the vaccine, and more.

Follow this link to apply.