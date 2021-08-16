LDH reports 13,329 new COVID cases as hospitalizations reach another all-time high

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Louisiana has reached yet another all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 2,956 patients are currently in the hospital with COVID, surpassing the number reported last week. Of those, 417 are relying on ventilators.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana have risen by 24 to 339 since Friday, but the number of people on ventilators dropped from 46 to 33 as of Sunday, the most recent data available.

The LDH says unvaccinated people account for 90% of current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 13,239 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since August 16, 2021, including the weekend dates of August 14-15. pic.twitter.com/uEabprKCsN — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 16, 2021

With 13,239 new cases reported since Friday, there have been 11,584 total confirmed and probable deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 1,337 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Monday, 615 were in Caddo Parish, which also reported three new deaths for a total of 789. Bossier Parish reported 39 new cases and one new death, Webster 100, De Soto 93, Natchitoches 77, Sabine 52, Bienville 19, Claiborne 17, and Red River 15. Sabine Parish also reported two new deaths.

In Louisiana, 2,122,811 people or 45% of the state has received at least one dose. Overall, 1,761,980 people or 37% of Louisiana’s population has been fully vaccinated.

In Northwest Louisiana, nearly 32 percent of the region’s eligible population is now vaccinated.