LDH reports more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 121 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, nearly twice as many as the 51 deaths reported Monday.

A total of 13,241 people have now died across Louisiana from COVID-19.

The LDH also reported 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 719,424. As of Monday, the latest data available, there were 1,612 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 297 on ventilators.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, “The vast majority (99.5%) of these cases are tied to community spread.”

According to the latest data available from the Louisiana Department of Health, hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana have dropped to 233 as of Sunday, down from a high of 361 at the peak of the latest surge. Cases in the region have also slowed, from a 7-day average of 538 new cases daily in mid-August to 389 new cases a day at the beginning of September.

In Northwest Louisiana, 104 of the 216 new cases reported Tuesday were in Caddo Parish, bringing the total cases to 37,090. Two more deaths were also reported in Caddo, bringing the total deaths there to 882. Sixteen of those deaths have been reported since Friday.

Bossier Parish reported 55 new cases and two new deaths Tuesday, for a total of 20,427 cases and 365 deaths.