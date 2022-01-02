LDH reports more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases since Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Health is reporting more than 15,000 cases to the state since Friday.

There are now 15,358 new cases with 48,816 cases in total, according to LDH. COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to 1,014. Of those hospitalizations, the state department of health says 76% are among patients who are not fully vaccinated.

“We would not normally be reporting #COVID19 data today but due to recent rapid increases amid the #Omicron surge we want to make sure we are sharing the latest,” LDH said in social media posts on Sunday. “Omicron is surging in Louisiana. Get vaccinated, boosted if eligible, and wear your mask indoors to stay safe and protect those around you. Remember, testing alone is not a strategy to stay safe.”

To learn about vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

To find a COVID-19 test site near you, call 211 or visit ldh.la.gov/covidtesting