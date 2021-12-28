LDH reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths since Monday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Health has reported 4,313 new cases in the state since Monday.

514 people are hospitalized and most of them are unvaccinated, according to LDH. The state health department also reports that eight people have died due to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the death toll to 14,978.

Northwest Louisiana is second only to the Greater New Orleans area in the number of new cases, according to a tweet shared by the LDH Tuesday breaking down the percentage of new cases from each region that says Region 1 cases account for 29 percent and 18 percent are coming from Region 7.

This update includes new cases across all regions of the state, with 29% coming from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans), 18% coming from Region 7 (Northwest) and 17% coming from Region 2 (Baton Rouge). — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 28, 2021

Of the 768 new cases reported NWLA Tuesday, more than half (497) are in Caddo Parish. Bossier Parish reported another 159 new COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations in Region 7 also rose by another 16 to a total of 178 patients in Northwest Louisiana hospitals due to COVID-19.

If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms, LDH urges you to get tested. Find the nearest testing site here.