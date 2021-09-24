LDH says monoclonal antibody treatment is most effective to fight serious COVID-19 illness

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Department of Health says their monoclonal antibody treatment is one of their most effective tools to help fight against COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies (or mAb) have been authorized by the FDA to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The treatments are done by intravenous (IV) infusion in an outpatient setting and require a referral from the patients’ physician or clinic.
These antibodies are produced in a laboratory to mimic the human immune system response to infection. These man-made drugs block the COVID-19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells and neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.
To learn more about the monoclonal antibody treatment or to see if you qualify to receive the treatment, click here for the fact sheet.