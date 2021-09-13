LDH: Two more deaths confirmed as result of Hurricane Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two more storm-related deaths in the wake of Hurricane Ida, bringing the death toll to 28.

Both deaths were in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to LDH. A 69-year-old male and an 85-year-old female died due to excessive heat during an extended power outage.

Previous storm-related deaths from Ida involved a 68-year-old man who fell off a roof while making damage repairs. The second involved a 71-year-old man who died from a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage.

Other previous deaths have resulted from drowning after driving into high water, four carbon monoxide poisoning deaths, and a man killed when a tree fell into his home and at least five nursing home residents who died after being evacuated to a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish.