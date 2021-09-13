LDH: Two more deaths confirmed as result of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two more storm-related deaths in the wake of Hurricane Ida, bringing the death toll to 28.
Both deaths were in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to LDH. A 69-year-old male and an 85-year-old female died due to excessive heat during an extended power outage.
Previous storm-related deaths from Ida involved a 68-year-old man who fell off a roof while making damage repairs. The second involved a 71-year-old man who died from a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage.
Other previous deaths have resulted from drowning after driving into high water, four carbon monoxide poisoning deaths, and a man killed when a tree fell into his home and at least five nursing home residents who died after being evacuated to a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!