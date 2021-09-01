LDH: Two more Louisiana children have died from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health says two more children have died from COVID-19.

One child was between the ages of 0 and 4, and the second child was between the ages of 12 and 17, according to LDH.

Officials said the total number of child deaths during this fourth COVID-19 surge is 5. LDH said a total of 13 children under 18 have died from COVID-19 in the state.

“Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask.”