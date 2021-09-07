LDH update: Louisiana passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases, deaths approaching 13,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,532 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total cases reported statewide since the pandemic began to 702,432.

LDH also reported 72 new deaths since the, bringing the total deaths reported in Louisiana from the coronavirus to 12,779. According to LDH, 81% of the deaths from August 12 to August 18 were individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

The data was last updated on Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday.

As of Monday, there were 2,003 COVID patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, and the state health department data says 90 percent of them are not fully vaccinated. Of those that are hospitalized, 398 are on ventilators.

Of the 973 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Friday, 340 are in Caddo Parish for a total of 36,342. Two more deaths have also been reported in Caddo, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo to 857. Bossier Parish reported another 314 cases and two new deaths. There are now 19,952 cases reported in Bossier and 353 deaths.