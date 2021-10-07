LDWF: Hunting, fishing licenses unavailable for purchase on Sunday and Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For two days next week, hunting and fishing licenses will not be available for purchase due to website maintenance, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

From Sunday, Oct. 10 to Monday, Oct. 11, licenses will not be available for purchase online or via retail vendor. LDWF said license purchases will be made available again on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

If you are planning on hunting or fishing on that Sunday or Monday, LDWF officials suggest people purchase a license no later than Saturday, Oct. 9.