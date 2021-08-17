LDWF: Social media graphic claiming ‘no vaccine, no hunting’ is fake

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said a graphic with its logo making the rounds on social media is actually a fake.

The graphic, which reads “No vaccine, no hunting” has not been authorized by the LDWF, nor is its information true.

The graphic suggests that those without COVID-19 vaccinations will not be allowed to obtain hunting licenses. LDWF officials say this is not true.

LDWF officials are asking the public to ignore the graphic and to delete it, whenever possible. They are currently unsure of the source of the graphic.