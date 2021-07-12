Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory canceled for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police has canceled their Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing 17-year-old Shamia Little.

On Monday afternoon, the Caddo Parish coroner’s office and Shreveport police responded to an area near a business on Curtis Lane in West Shreveport, where a body has been found.

The location was just a block away from Doug Williams Park, where Shamia Little was last seen before she disappeared late Tuesday night.

