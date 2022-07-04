SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr say this year’s United We Give blood drive broke its all-time record, bringing in more than 2,000 donors.

They say that is up 10% compared to last year’s campaign.

The three-day event, concluding on July 2nd, was conducted in multiple cities across the region, including the Shreveport area. According to LifeShare, the record-breaking total was 2,048. This is the third straight year the blood drive surpassed the previous year’s total.

This year’s donations were desperately needed as blood centers around the nation are reporting shortages not seen in over a decade. LifeShare says it typically sees fewer donations this time of year, and the new donations will help to replenish its shelves to keep up with demand during the summer months.

“It is so great to see how United We Give brings communities together every single year,” said Benjamin Prijatel, Executive Director of Blood Operations for LifeShare. “This record-setting event will touch thousands of lives this summer. In fact, some of the blood collected has already been transfused to patients at local hospitals.”

Each donor for this special three-day event received a LifeShare “United We Give, United We Live” T-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

Click here to find a LifeShare donor center near you and book an appointment.