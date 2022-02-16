(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Read on for a look at the least-educated parishes in Louisiana.

#50. Rapides Parish

– 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($19,923 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,770)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($31,873)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($51,167)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($63,947)

#49. Tangipahoa Parish

– 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($20,254 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.2% ($30,268)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($34,724)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($52,234)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,914)

#48. Livingston Parish

– 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,497 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($38,822)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($48,150)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($53,568)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($55,998)

#47. Plaquemines Parish

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($23,926 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.5% ($36,952)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($37,022)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($53,284)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($65,313)

#46. Natchitoches Parish

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($19,444 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.1% ($24,001)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($26,306)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($56,130)

#45. Beauregard Parish

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($25,288 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($31,889)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($39,187)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($44,089)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,729)

#44. Vernon Parish

– 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($23,661 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($34,239)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($35,546)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($47,514)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($64,951)

#43. Union Parish

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($21,176 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.8% ($31,458)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($33,686)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($43,477)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($56,696)

#42. Jefferson Davis Parish

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,617 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($34,028)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24% ($31,499)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($44,809)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($50,102)

#41. Lafourche Parish

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,240 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.5% ($37,952)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.8% ($39,899)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($50,662)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($62,216)

#40. St. Helena Parish

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.4%

– High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,028)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($42,759)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($43,143)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($67,500)

#39. St. James Parish

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($16,366 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.1% ($30,276)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($41,944)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($51,569)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,586)

#38. St. John the Baptist Parish

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($29,167 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.8% ($30,516)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($42,876)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($50,578)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,670)

#37. Terrebonne Parish

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($30,762 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($32,060)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($35,204)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($48,025)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($59,525)

#36. Webster Parish

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($19,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42% ($18,906)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($25,619)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($28,904)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,158)

#35. Pointe Coupee Parish

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($31,030 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($29,817)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($34,411)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($55,938)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($49,338)

#34. De Soto Parish

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,505 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.6% ($30,740)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.2% ($32,870)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($47,586)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($71,250)

#33. St. Landry Parish

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($19,124 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($27,884)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.8% ($31,529)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($41,646)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($53,691)

#32. St. Martin Parish

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($25,646 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43% ($31,944)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($33,098)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($48,274)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($53,500)

#31. Vermilion Parish

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.1% ($22,481 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($34,887)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($42,587)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($46,321)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($77,105)

#30. Concordia Parish

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($21,894 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.8% ($25,305)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($26,282)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($42,981)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($30,492)

#29. Jackson Parish

– 14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($17,306 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.6% ($26,023)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($34,688)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($50,129)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($47,500)

#28. Winn Parish

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,393 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.8% ($31,757)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.1% ($27,938)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($41,923)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($68,333)

#27. Red River Parish

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($16,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.2% ($26,101)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.7% ($36,280)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($31,719)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4%

#26. Iberville Parish

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($26,162 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($32,800)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($38,933)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,066)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($60,625)

#25. Caldwell Parish

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($23,227 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($30,511)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.4% ($29,906)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($44,054)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($41,875)

#24. Catahoula Parish

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.7% ($15,978 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.4% ($28,967)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.1% ($45,688)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($44,010)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($64,917)

#23. Iberia Parish

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($26,448 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($30,744)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.7% ($31,994)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($46,982)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($55,827)

#22. LaSalle Parish

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.4% ($26,154 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($31,069)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.5% ($37,679)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($48,203)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,667)

#21. Sabine Parish

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($17,328 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.6% ($31,817)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.8% ($27,437)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($44,583)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,266)

#20. Acadia Parish

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($24,635 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,849)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($32,287)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,903)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($47,188)

#19. Richland Parish

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.7% ($20,093 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.9% ($25,023)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($31,114)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($43,438)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($64,750)

#18. Morehouse Parish

– 13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($19,018 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.9% ($26,179)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.7% ($28,585)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($46,602)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($49,358)

#17. Bienville Parish

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($13,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.5% ($27,339)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($32,039)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($43,964)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($60,804)

#16. Claiborne Parish

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($12,031 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.5% ($17,899)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($19,406)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($29,482)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($33,250)

#15. Madison Parish

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26.1% ($16,709 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.9% ($19,647)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($26,645)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($48,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($55,511)

#14. Cameron Parish

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($18,962 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($38,566)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($34,348)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($55,256)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($109,583)

#13. East Feliciana Parish

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($24,515 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.5% ($32,802)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($39,243)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($49,716)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($44,659)

#12. Avoyelles Parish

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.2% ($24,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.8% ($33,818)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.7% ($30,854)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,268)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($45,060)

#11. Franklin Parish

– 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.1% ($15,530 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.1% ($30,508)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.9% ($29,620)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($45,793)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($51,583)

#10. West Carroll Parish

– 11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($31,909 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.7% ($30,547)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.4% ($36,114)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($43,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($61,563)

#9. St. Bernard Parish

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($20,864 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.6% ($30,732)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($35,040)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,605)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($52,303)

#8. Washington Parish

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($23,323 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($26,731)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($27,068)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($41,924)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($46,768)

#7. Evangeline Parish

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.3% ($17,832 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($24,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.6% ($30,000)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($41,439)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($52,555)

#6. Tensas Parish

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.5% ($17,455 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.1% ($21,150)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20% ($17,244)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($43,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($88,333)

#5. Allen Parish

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($25,403 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.3% ($32,500)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($26,881)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($43,929)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($45,444)

#4. St. Mary Parish

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($25,169 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 51% ($38,953)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.5% ($32,337)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7% ($43,103)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($46,191)

#3. Assumption Parish

– 9.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.7% ($35,139 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.1% ($38,732)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.7% ($41,903)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.4% ($50,167)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($57,679)

#2. East Carroll Parish

– 8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 29.5% ($19,375 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.5% ($20,286)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.2% ($25,491)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($41,094)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.2%

#1. Grant Parish

– 8.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.5% ($20,799 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.8% ($25,990)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($26,351)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6% ($50,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($46,974)