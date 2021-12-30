LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov. Edwards virtual briefing on Louisiana response to COVID-19, omicron variant

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-19, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a virtual media briefing early Thursday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Gov. Edwards will be joined by medical professionals from across the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 816,228 and the total number of deaths to 14,983.

That’s nearly twice as many cases as were confirmed over the previous 24 hours, and the LDH says 88.5% of the cases across the state are the omicron variant.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is 86.7%. Furthermore, 95% of parishes are at the 2 highest levels of community transmission,” the state health department said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.”