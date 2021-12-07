WATCH: AG Landry details arguments on major energy lawsuit against President Biden

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — La. Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for an injunction against the social cost of carbon executive order from President Biden.

Landry is hoping for Judge James Cain to stop that executive order and lead to a national wide injunction.

“He’s trying to do a complete takeover of all the industries in this country and he’s doing it by trying to access the amount of carbon that each of those activities have undertaken,” said Landry.

Landry went on to say that Louisiana gets hit hard by these measures because the state leads the way in domestic energy.

The social cost of carbon impacts those particular jobs, but what’s important about that is that it drives up energy costs for the average consumer,” said Landry. “We not only lose jobs here in Louisiana, but we pay more here in Louisiana as well.”

Judge Cain will begin hearing arguments at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette.

More information will be provided after the court hearing has finished.