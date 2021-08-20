LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. John Bel Edwards briefing on COVID in Louisiana amid ongoing fourth surge

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss Louisiana’s response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the states amid opposition to the statewide mask requirement.

The weekly briefing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Emergency Operations Center and will be streamed live here on this page.

The Democratic governor enacted the statewide mask mandate earlier this month for all indoor public spaces — including school campuses from kindergarten through college — no matter whether someone is vaccinated, as Louisiana saw COVID-19 infections surge. The mandate will be in place through Sept. 1 and may be extended, if necessary.

“It is the only way that we have a reasonable shot to keep schools open and kids safe,” Edwards said Wednesday on his monthly radio show.

Friday’s briefing comes after a chaotic Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting in Baton Rouge that ended abruptly after a raucous crowd of angry parents packed the hearing room and refused to put on face coverings.

The board was supposed to discuss whether it agrees with an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry that suggests Edwards’ face-covering requirement can’t apply to schools. The attorney general, who frequently spars with the governor, said only the education board and state lawmakers have the authority to issue such a mandate for schools.

Louisiana had the nation’s highest rate of new coronavirus infections over the last week per capita, and its hospitals have been breaking records daily for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. The state health department reported 2,999 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Thursday, 14 fewer than were reported Wednesday. It is the first time hospitalizations have dropped since the beginning of July.

According to the Louisiana Department Health, 91% of patients currently hospitalized accross the state were not fully vaccinated.

The LDH also reported 5,922 new cases Friday and 67 more deaths, for a total of 649,915 cases statewide and 11,918 deaths to date.