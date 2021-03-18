LIVE: Gov. Edwards announces expansion of COVID-19 vaccine to all essential workers over 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana governor John Bel. Edwards on Thursday announced the expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs.

Edwards made the announcement during his weekly briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the recent severe weather that threatened the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 558 new coronavirus cases along with 19 new deaths on Thursday. A total of 1,516,763 coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the state, with nearly 589,000 vaccine series completed.

The governor mentioned last week that there are now more people who have been vaccinated than there are people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, another milestone reached one year into the coronavirus pandemic that has taken 9,974 lives in Louisiana and infected nearly 440,000 people.

Louisiana remains in the Phase 1B, Tier 1 level of vaccine eligibility. Last week Gov. Edwards announced an expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include those 16+ with certain health conditions.