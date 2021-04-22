LIVE: Gov. Edwards briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, vaccination efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The governor noted in his last weekly briefing that Louisiana is moving in the right direction but is still urging Louisianians to continue to wear masks and get vaccinated. As of Thursday’s latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, a more than 1.15 million vaccine series had been completed statewide and another 1.45 million have been initiated, for a total of 2,522,672 million doses administered to date.

Regionally, the New Orleans area (Region 1) has the highest percentage of population vaccinated, with 31.26%, followed by Baton Rouge (Region 2) with 26.51%. Northwest Louisiana (Region 7) has 21.23% of its population vaccinated, according to LDH. The Monroe area (Region 8) has just a slightly higher vaccination rate at 21.36%.

The LDH reported 615 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and eight new deaths. The latest data brings the total confirmed cases in the state to 455,000 and 10,324 related deaths.

