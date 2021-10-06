WATCH: Gov. Edwards gets COVID booster, flu shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards got his COVID-19 booster shot and Flu shot at Baton Rouge General Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

He addressed the audience beforehand, emphasizing the importance of the yearly flu shot and the benefits of the COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible.

Today, I took both my flu shot and my COVID-19 booster shot, because I want to protect myself and the people around me from spreading both of these illnesses this fall and winter. Each year, thousands of Louisianans get the flu and hundreds may even die from it. Thankfully, we have very safe, easy-to-get flu shots so that we can slow the spread. Right now, Louisiana is hopefully over its fourth COVID-19 surge and COVID hospitalizations are dropping each day. That is good news, but we cannot afford to have a bad flu season on top of our current COVID caseload. So, please, get your flu shot. Do it this month if you haven’t already. Bring your kids to get theirs as well. Together, we can keep ourselves and our communities healthy. Gov. Edwards

Last month, the FDA authorized Pfizer’s booster shots for certain groups of people who are six months past their second Pfizer COVID-19 shot. Eligible recipients include the following:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings

Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings

To see if you’re eligible for the booster, visit CDC.gov.