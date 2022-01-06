LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards media briefing as state breaks single-day record for new COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in the state.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new cases Thursday, breaking the single-day pandemic record of 12,647 set on December 30, 2021.

Thursday’s new cases bring the total number of cases to 893,626. LDH also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the total deaths statewide to 15,038.

The number of hospitalizations statewide has risen by 125 to 1,412, with 60 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations continue a steep rise in Northwest Louisiana, as well, rising by 21 over the past 24 hours to 219, with 13 on ventilators.

Of the 1,905 new cases reported in NWLA since Wednesday, 922 are in Caddo Parish, 407 are in Bossier Parish, and 169 are in Webster. Natchitoches reported another 1387 cases, De Soto 80, Claiborne 52, Bienville 49, and Red River 26.