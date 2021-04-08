The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LIVE AT 2:30: Gov. Edwards set to give update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is set to being at 2:30 p.m.

On March 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that everyone in Louisiana ages 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Louisiana has now administered 2,152,002 doses, including 898,262 completed two-dose series, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

