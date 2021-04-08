LIVE AT 2:30: Gov. Edwards set to give update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.
The briefing is set to being at 2:30 p.m.
Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
On March 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that everyone in Louisiana ages 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Louisiana has now administered 2,152,002 doses, including 898,262 completed two-dose series, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.