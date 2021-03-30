WATCH LIVE: Louisiana governor announces further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate remains in place

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One day before the current emergency orders are set to expire, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 will be eased further, although the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

Edwards made the announcement in his weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The governor said the decision to further ease restrictions was made in light of “mostly positive trends” in the state’s key indicators used to track the spread of COVID-19.

The previous order — which included rules for live music venues and inside capacity at bars — expires Wednesday. The new orders will allow restrictions on bars and businesses that serve alcohol to revert to local ordinances. Businesses and venues that host larger venues will still be capped at 50 percent, but the maximum number of people will be raised to 500.

“We all have a role to play to ensure that cases don’t spike again,” Edwards said, urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can get an appointment. “They’re all safe and they’re all effective. This is how we’re going to put this pandemic behind us. It’s how we’re going to be able to take off our masks and get back to normal, but it depends on getting shots into arms.”

Every adult in Louisiana 16 and older is now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19. On Tuesday, however, Gov. Edwards urged people not to hedge their vaccine appointment bets with multiple appointments.

“Please don’t double-book. We know that’s happening across the state, the governor said, adding that cancelations and no-shows keep others from being able to access the vaccine as soon as they could have. “It’s really causing problems for the entire vaccine program.”

More than 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide to-date, with more than 720,000 vaccine series completed. Edwards and State Health Officer Joseph Kanter said the state expects to receive another 300,000 first doses next week.

“The month of April is going to be critical to our success,” said Edwards. “We’re going to have more doses than we’ve had at any point up until now and it is within our collective ability to make tremendous progress against this pandemic.”

The move to broaden eligibility for vaccines came after supplies started to grow and some appointments to get the vaccine were going unused.