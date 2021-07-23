LIVE AT 3 p.m.: Gov. Edwards to give update on COVID in Louisiana as cases surge

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, including updates on the state’s latest surge in cases.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The briefing comes as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana tick back up over 1,000, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. That is the highest number of hospitalizations since February 11. The LDH also reported 3,127 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 512,843.

According to LDH, 1,696,163 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, while another 1,871,572 have initiated a series. A total of 3,437,389 doses have been administered statewide, but Louisiana’s vaccination rate remains below 37 percent. That is far lower than the 70 percent goal set for the nation by President Joe Biden for the Fourth of July and narrowly missed with 67 percent of the adult population nationwide as that date.

In fact, Louisiana is one of five states now on a travel advisory updated in Chicago this week as one of the latest states to surpass the threshold of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents. Arkansas is also on that list.

The latest winners of the Louisiana Shot at a Million vaccine incentive lottery are set to be announced before Friday’s briefing. The first pair of winners were announced on July 16. Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse won the cash prize and scholarship respectively.