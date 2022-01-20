LIVE at 3 p.m.: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID briefing after extending public health emergency

Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 in a briefing on Jan. 6, 2022 as the Omicron variant continues to surge. (Image via Louisiana Public Broadcasting)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon as the Omicron variant continues to sweep across the state and one day after extending the public health emergency another month.

“Although the first signs of a peak in the fifth surge of COVID-19 appear to be present, the Omicron variant remains a significant threat to the people of Louisiana,” the proclamation signed Wednesday reads, “and it remains vital that the people of this state follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) which include: staying home and isolated when symptomatic, observing quarantine and isolation standards, and masking in public places in areas of high transmission.”

The emergency health order will remain in effect through February 16.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,706 new coronavirus cases Thursday and 37 new deaths.

The LDH says the state is seeing increased reinfections with the continued rapid spread of the Omicron variant, noting the new cases reported Thursday include 1,875 reinfections. Reinfections are defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior.

The state is also reporting 2,367 COVID hospitalizations as of Thursday. Of those patients, the state health department says 72 percent are unvaccinated and 142 are on ventilators.

“We have to work together to get out of this surge. LDH strongly recommends getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible, masking indoors as well as outside when distancing is not possible, and limiting your exposure to those not in your household,” the LDH said in a statement posted to Facebook early Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana on Tuesday passed the one-million mark in cumulative COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020 over the long Martin Luther King holiday weekend, a milestone Edwards called “sobering.”

As of Thursday, a total of 15,283 people in Louisiana have died from COVID-19.