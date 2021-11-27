LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies in Death Valley

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU Tigers (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 27. This will be the last night Coach Ed Orgeron will coach the Tigers in Death Valley.

Second Quarter: 17-7 LSU

7:31 p.m. – End of the second quarter.

0:32 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Trey Palmer for 61 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 17-7 LSU

1:16 – LSU: Timeout.

3:02 – TA&M: Timeout.

5:18 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Moose Muhammad III for 13 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 10-7 LSU

14:12 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jaray Jenkins for 45 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 10-0 LSU

First Quarter: 3-0 LSU

6:40 p.m. – End of the first quarter.

8:38 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 50-yard field goal. Current Score: 3-0 LSU

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss