LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 27. This will be the last night Coach Ed Orgeron will coach the Tigers in Death Valley.
Second Quarter: 17-7 LSU
7:31 p.m. – End of the second quarter.
0:32 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Trey Palmer for 61 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 17-7 LSU
1:16 – LSU: Timeout.
3:02 – TA&M: Timeout.
5:18 – TA&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Moose Muhammad III for 13 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Seth Small scores. Current Score: 10-7 LSU
14:12 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jaray Jenkins for 45 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. Current Score: 10-0 LSU
First Quarter: 3-0 LSU
6:40 p.m. – End of the first quarter.
8:38 – LSU: Kicker Cade York scores a 50-yard field goal. Current Score: 3-0 LSU