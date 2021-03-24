LIVE NOW: Edwards announces COVID-19 eligibility open to all 16+ in Louisiana starting Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to everyone in Louisiana 16 and older.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, citing expectations that the state will get another 148,000 first doses to distribute next week, including a substantial increase in the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and the clawing back of 34,000 doses from nursing homes around the state that the staff are not using.

“The vaccination effort really is expanding in in a robust fashion,” Edwards said. “So come Monday, nobody needs to ask whether they’re eligible, they just need to know their age.”

The expansion comes a week after the governor opened eligibility to all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs.

Go to covidvaccine.la.gov for a list of enrolled providers and vaccine locations in each parish.

At the same time, both Edwards and State Health Officer Joseph Kanter warned that the spread of the UK variant of the virus in the state, particularly in the Lake Charles region, makes the need to get more people across the state vaccinated as quickly as possible before it becomes more widespread.

As of Wednesday, Kanter said there were 164 confirmed and presumed cases of the B117 strain of the coronavirus in the state, 96 of them in Region 5 (Lake Charles).