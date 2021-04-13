Fund established to help St. Landry Parish tornado victims

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish government says two local groups are teaming up to help raise funds for the victims of the April 10 EF-3 tornado that ripped through the town of Palmetto.

The Hope Alliance Community Development Corporation is announcing they have partnered with the Community Foundation of Acadiana to accept donations at cfacadiana.org/hopealliance.

“Some families have lost everything. They have nothing left,” said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard. “Any support we can provide them will be greatly appreciated. This is what St. Landry Parish does best. We help our neighbors.”

The EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed over 15 homes on an 8.7-mile path on Bolden Road southwest of Palmetto to Hwy 360 northeast of Palmetto.

Donations can also be made by mail. Make checks payable to Community Foundation of Acadiana, with Hope Alliance in the memo line. Mail to 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

For general questions, please email donorservices@cfacadiana.org or call 337.769.4843.