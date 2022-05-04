SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate are bracing for the possibility that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, but for very different reasons.

“I was horrified and not surprised at the same time,“ said Susan Caldwell, Director of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Shreveport

Caldwell believes overturning Roe v. Wade won’t prevent abortions, but will put more women at risk.

“People who want abortions are going to get them and whether they get them because they have money and can go to places where they are safe and legal, or whether they get them because they go to possibly untrained people to get them. People are going to have abortions.”

Pro-choice advocates say they will be busier and more limited than ever in their mission to help women get legal, safe abortions.

Meanwhile, Heart of Hope Ministry Director Jodie Burns was ecstatic to hear about the leak of a draft opinion Monday indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that found state laws banning abortion unconstitutional.

“We have been preparing for this moment, believing that this was going to happen eventually. That Roe V. Wade would be overturned and be given back to the state really where it belongs,” Burns said.

The ministry’s Heart of Hope sanctuary in Keithville is a non-profit that provides a “home away from home” for young ladies between 11 to 23 years of age who are experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Burns says the family setting is staffed with house parents and offers residents safe refuge to focus on their emotional, physical, educational, and spiritual well-being as they decide whether to move forward with parenting or adoption.

Burns believes organizations like hers will be offered more across Louisiana if the right to abortion is no longer protected under federal law.

“We have lost a lot of lives in it, not only the unborn children but also women who are traumatized from a decision that was made out of fear and out of being in crisis.”