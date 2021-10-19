Local pastor heading back to court “for failure to comply to governor’s orders”

Pastor Tony Spell speaks Tuesday night following services at Life Tabernacle Church in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Pastor Tony Spell is expected back in court on Tuesday morning.

The pastor at Life Tabernacle Church says his next court date is at 9 a.m. inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.

Pastor Spell is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Eboni Rose.

According to Spell, he is facing multiple counts of “failing to comply with governor’s emergency orders”.



Ahead of the scheduled court appearance, Pastor Spell is asking for his supporters to show up at the courthouse.

Spell’s supporters have shown up before at the19th Judicial District Courthouse.