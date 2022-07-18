BATON ROUGE (AP/KTAL) — A hearing on Louisiana’s laws banning most abortions ended Monday without an immediate ruling from a state judge who kept in place a temporary restraining order that has allowed abortions to proceed while legal arguments are unfolding.

The “trigger law” was designed to take effect immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling establishing nationwide abortion rights.

In the hearing Monday, State District Judge Donald Johnson requested both sides file documents that are due Tuesday morning. In the meantime, he is maintaining a temporary restraining order that keeps the “trigger law” from going into effect, meaning abortions can still take place.

“What is disappointing is that this is ultimately going to and up at the Louisiana Supreme Court, something that we said a couple of weeks ago,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said following the hearing as abortion rights protestors chanted in the background. “We continue to urge the Supreme Court to be watching this matter and to be able to take it up as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Still, Landry said the state feels good about its position.

For weeks, access to abortion has been flickering in Louisiana where there are three clinics. A statewide abortion ban has taken effect twice and been blocked twice since the Supreme Court’s ruling in June.

Currently, due to a temporary order issued by a state district judge last week, authorities cannot enforce the ban and at least one clinic is offering abortion procedures.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit don’t deny that the state can ban abortion as a result of the Supreme Court ruling. Instead, they contend that Louisiana now has multiple, conflicting trigger mechanisms in the law. They also argue that state law is unclear on whether it bans an abortion prior to a fertilized egg implanting in the uterus.

And while the law provides an exception for “medically futile” pregnancies in cases of fetuses with fatal abnormalities, the plaintiffs noted it gives no definition of the term and that state health officials have not yet provided a list of conditions that would qualify as medically futile.

However, given the state’s strong opposition to abortion coupled with a legislature that has shown time and time again that it has the votes necessary to approve anti-abortion legislation, the legal battles appear likely to be more a matter of buying time than a pathway to permanently protecting abortion rights in the state.

“The courts are an extremely important avenue for this fight,” Joanna Wright, an attorney for the north Louisiana clinic that is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, said last week. “I think that this is a national moment and a national dialogue and the courts are one way that we are having that dialogue.”

Landry’s office argues that the state ban is constitutional and should no longer be blocked.

