Louisiana AG Jeff Landry releases statement regarding the death of Ronald Greene



BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a statement over the ongoing concerns regarding the death of Ronald Greene and the jurisdiction in the criminal matter.

Landry’s statement comes almost one week after the Louisiana State Police released bodycam footage showing the moments that led to Greene’s death.

“I have heard the concerns raised over the death of Ronald Greene. His family has my condolences and prayers.The event captured on video took place two years ago and the Louisiana State Police – which reports to the Governor – has had this evidence, or the ability to access this evidence, since that time.

It is important to note that the criminal matter can be broken down into investigation, state prosecution, and federal prosecution. Our office has no involvement in any of these as they are being handled by the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Department of Justice.

It is also critical to note that the Constitution of the State of Louisiana does not give the Attorney General original jurisdiction in criminal cases or authority to take a prosecution from a district attorney without cause of recusal by the DA. This criminal matter has been ongoing for two years with the involvement of the local District Attorney, and there is no legal cause for recusal.

I will continue to closely monitor the situation; and I trust DA Belton and the Biden DOJ will follow the facts and seek justice.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry