Louisiana anglers’ red snapper weekends season starts May 28

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper is iced and ready for sale at Aquila Seafood in Bon Secour, Ala. The group that manages Gulf of Mexico fishing in federal waters says states can keep managing anglers’ catch of red snapper. The popular sport and table fish is still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing. The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council announced the decision Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Anglers can begin fishing for red snapper on May 28 in state and federal waters off Louisiana.

The private recreational season will run each Friday through Sunday, with Mondays added for Memorial and Labor Day holidays, until landings approach or reach the state’s allocation, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.

The daily bag limit is two fish per person, and fish must be at least 16 inches long.

Recreational anglers off Louisiana are allocated 832,493 pounds (377,612 kilograms) of the prized game and table fish — 19.1% of the gulf-wide private recreational angling quota.