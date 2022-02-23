BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s statewide burn ban will be rescinded at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office.

Due to dry conditions in the state, the burn ban has been in effect since Feb. 15 by State Fire Marshall H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

But several rain events in the state since then have alleviated the threat of fires.

Browning thanked the public for adhering to the ban and “for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions.”

Residents should be aware that local and parish governments may continue their own burn bans at their will.

In the areas where the burn ban is being lifted, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reminded residents that the only items that can be legally burned in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items not allowed to be burned include: