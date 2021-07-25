Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins says he’s tested positive for COVID-19, again

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on his official Facebook page Sunday evening.

Higgins, a representative for Louisiana’s 3rd congressional district, says that his wife Becca and son have also tested positive for COVID.

The Republican lawmaker says this is the second time that he and his wife have tested positive for the virus.

‘This is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging.’

Higgins says that they are all under excellent care and that the prognosis is positive.

He is requesting privacy as the family works toward making a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss