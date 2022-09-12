ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) — It’s that time again!

The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12.

The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3 million.

If someone from Louisiana were to win the jackpot on Monday night, their winnings would set the record for the largest jackpot ever won in the history of the state.

The current record amount belongs to the 292 Family Partnership who took home $191.1 million after the drawing on Oct. 25, 2017, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

48 states including Louisiana take part in Powerball.