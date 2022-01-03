Louisiana COVID-19 death toll reaches 15K as LDH reports more than 31K new cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The COVID-19 death toll in Louisiana has passed the 15,000-mark, with 15 new deaths reported since Sunday from the coronavirus.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 15,001 people have died from the coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began. The state’s first death was reported on March 14, 2020.

The 1/3/22 vaccine update is delayed. The dashboard will be updated as soon as possible. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 3, 2022

The total number of cases statewide is now 859,856, with an additional 31,161 new cases reported since Sunday.

“Since yesterday, 5,873 new cases out of 24,241 tests have been reported to us. Test volume dropped dramatically over the holiday because testing sites were closed everywhere on Saturday and closed most places on Sunday,” the LDH said in a Facebook post on Monday’s update.

“This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among those ages 18-29 (23%) and ages 30-39 (18%).

This update includes new cases across all regions of the state, with 30% coming from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans), 14% coming from Region 2 (Baton Rouge) and 14% coming from Region 7 (Northwest).

Of these new cases reported to us since 12/30, 97.2% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.”

Of the 4,222 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana, 2,442 are in Caddo Parish. Another 920 were reported in Bossier Parish. Natchitoches reported 196 new cases, De Soto 192, Webster 184, Sabine 110, Bienville 77, and Red River 50.

There are currently 1,106 infected people hospitalized statewide, according to LDH, and 50 of those patients are on ventilators. 169 patients are in NWLA hospitals, with eight on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,796,111 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,333,423 (as of Dec. 27).

According to the LDH, 64 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 16-22 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 75 percent of the deaths and 77 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.

To learn about vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. To find a COVID-19 test site near you, call 211 or visit ldh.la.gov/covidtesting